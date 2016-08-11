European shares gain ground, led by industrials after strong euro zone manufacturing data
Aug 11 Quattro Exploration And Production Ltd :
* Quattro increases asset divestiture plan to $30 million and is granted court protection to allow for its orderly completion
* Increased divestiture value to be realized based on sale of non-core shut-in assets in addition to Alberta assets
* Divestiture plan is to reduce co's liabilities by up to $18 million, increase working capital to more than $12 million
* Pursuant to notice of intention, Hardie and Kelly Inc. Appointed as trustee in company's proposal proceedings
* Evaluating financing proposals complementary to current lender's continued funding of Quattro's business plan
* Conclusion of process is anticipated to provide Quattro ability to address all of its obligations to its creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European major indexes up as manufacturing activity expands
NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India unveiled a budget on Wednesday to help the poor with hikes in government spending and cuts in taxes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to win back the sympathy of voters hit hard by his recent crackdown on "black money". Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced increases in spending on rural areas, infrastructure and fighting poverty, and sought to assure lawmakers and the country that the economic impact of the government's cash crackdown would wear off