Aug 11 Viad Corp :

* Viad acquires leading live event audio-visual services provider

* Acquired business of ON Event Services LLC

* Deal is expected to contribute revenue of $20 million to $25 million and adjusted segment ebitda of $3.5 million to $5 million during remainder of 2016

* For 2016 Q3, deal is expected to contribute $6.5 million to $8.5 million in revenue and $1 million to $2 million in adjusted segment ebitda