European shares gain ground, led by industrials after strong euro zone manufacturing data
* European major indexes up as manufacturing activity expands
Aug 11 Twitter Inc :
* Twitter issues statement on safety story in media
* "We were contacted just last night for comment and obviously had not seen any part of the story until we read it today"
* "Feel there are inaccuracies in the details" of media report on twitter
* "We are going to continue our work on making twitter a safer place" Source text: bit.ly/2aMO0ew Further company coverage:
* European major indexes up as manufacturing activity expands
* Blackrock acquires energy infrastructure franchise from First Reserve
NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India unveiled a budget on Wednesday to help the poor with hikes in government spending and cuts in taxes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to win back the sympathy of voters hit hard by his recent crackdown on "black money". Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced increases in spending on rural areas, infrastructure and fighting poverty, and sought to assure lawmakers and the country that the economic impact of the government's cash crackdown would wear off