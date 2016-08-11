Aug 11 Bri-Chem Corp
* Bri-Chem announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Bri-Chem Corp -"expect an overall North American increase
in activity levels for second half of year"
* Bri-Chem Corp says "steps will continue to be implemented
to right-size company's operations in all business segments in
response to customer demand"
* Bri-Chem Corp - Q-O-Q revenue decrease is result of
significant decline in rig activity in USA, early and prolonged
spring break up in Western Canada
* Qtrly net loss was $1.4 million compared to net earnings
of $372,895 for same period of 2015
* Bri-Chem - qtrly consolidated revenues from North American
oil and gas drilling fluids distribution, blending and packaging
businesses down 62.2 pct to $8.2 million
* Bri-Chem-Co's "right-sizing" efforts that commenced in
2015 continued into H1 of 2016, now reduced senior operating
debt down to $10.0 million
