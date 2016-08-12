Aug 12 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

* Revenue, Ebit and earnings per share show positive development

* 9M revenue up by 6.7 percent to eur 798.6 million

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was eur 110.5 million

* Confirms forecast for current fiscal year with an annual revenue in range of 1,080 - 1,120 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: