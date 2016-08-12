Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 12 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Provides more details on contemplated private placement
* Size of contemplated private placement will be reduced from previously indicated up to about 70 million Norwegian crowns ($8.50 million) to up to about 50 million crowns with a minimum amount of 20 million crowns
* Reduced capital need is mainly due to adjustments to clinical activities and implemented cost saving initiatives
* Board and management have pre-committed to subscribe for up to 10 pct of private placement
* Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik has pre-committed to subscribe for amount that will increase their ownership stake from 5.5 pct to 9.5 pct post placement
* A fully subscribed private placement will fund Bionor through next 12 months
* Contemplated private placement is expected to be launched on Aug. 15, 2016, and will be conducted as a book-building process Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2352 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: