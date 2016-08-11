BRIEF-Northern blizzard says recieved interest from third party for business combination
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
Aug 11 PBF Logistics LP :
* PBF Logistics announces intent to acquire Torrance Valley Pipeline interest
* To acquire a 50 percent interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company LLC ( "TVPC") from an affiliate of PBF Energy Inc
* Transaction would be expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders
* Conflicts committee is composed of independent directors and was advised by Piper, Jaffray & Co., co's financial advisor
* Expects closing of acquisition in Q3 of 2016
* Deal to be financed through cash, borrowings from revolving credit facility and proceeds of equity offering
* Deal for $175.0 million in cash
* Terms of potential deal being reviewed by conflicts committee of board of general partner of PBF Logistics
* Acquisition is conditioned on parties' ability to negotiate and execute definitive transaction documents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
OSLO, Jan 31 Oslo-listed rig firm Seadrill is looking to raise at least $1 billion in new capital as talks to restructure its debt and liabilities worth $14 billion are taking longer than expected, wiping more than a fifth off its market value.