UPDATE 3-Competition stalls Roche margin growth; drugmaker commits to diabetes unit
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)
Aug 11 Arowana Inc
* Entered into a contribution agreement pursuant to which ARWA will acquire majority ownership of Vivopower International Plc
* Arwa will undertake cash subscription of $56.6 million to $84.5 million (less transaction costs) to Vivopower for shares of Vivopower
* Intends to distribute Vivopower shares it receives to its shareholders and warrantholders and thereafter dissolve and liquidate
* Upon consummation of deal, each of co's outstanding warrants will automatically receive 1/20 of a Vivopower share from ARWA Source: (bit.ly/2bjx1U9 ) Further company coverage:
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)
SEOUL, Feb 1 General Electric said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 43 percent stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd as the U.S. industrial giant continues to trim its exposure to the financial services sector.
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners