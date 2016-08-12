Roche said to consider options for Diabetes unit- Bloomberg
Jan 31 Roche Holding AG is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aug 12 Conzzeta AG :
* H1 net revenue reached 524.6 million Swiss Francs ($538.27 million)(previous year 543.7 million francs)
* H1 operating result of 26.2 million francs (36.5 million francs) and EBIT margin of 4.8 percent (6.5 percent)
* H1 group result of 20.9 million francs, almost stable compared with the previous year (21.2 million francs)
* Expects moderate organic growth for 2016 and profitability at EBIT level comparable with 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9746 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Roche Holding AG is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.