Aug 12 Accentro Real Estate AG :

* H1 revenue 73.6 million euros ($81.98 million) versus 118.0 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit of 7.4 million euros versus 20.0 million euros year ago

Significant increase in the forecast for the 2016 financial year; now expects to see a consolidated income close to 20 million euros by the end of the financial year