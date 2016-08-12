BRIEF-Christopher Brown reports 7.5 pct passive stake in Genvec
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Speedy Hire Plc :
* Responds to resolutions proposed by Morgan Stanley Client Securities Nominees Limited as nominee of Toscafund Asset Management Llp
* Circular to shareholders confirms that recovery plan has stabilised business and that revenue is now growing
* Circular to shareholders reports that Jan Astrand will revert to role of non-executive chairman on Sept. 30
* Unanimous recommendation of independent board is to vote against resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - Jared Kushner has divested his equity interest in 666 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story office and retail building on Manhattan's famed shopping area, according to a spokesperson at Kushner Companies.
* Leviticus Partners, L.P. reports 6.17 percent passive stake in Luna Innovations Inc as of Jan 26 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kRpzSN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)