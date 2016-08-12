BRIEF-INVITATION HOMES PRICES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77 MLN SHARES AT $20.00 PER SHARE
* PRICING OF AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $20.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Indre Sogn Sparebank :
* Q2 net profit 9.3 million Norwegian crowns ($1.13 million) versus 11.5 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net interest income 14.4 million crowns versus 12.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 loan losses 1.4 million crowns versus 421,000 crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2316 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRICING OF AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $20.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company expects net earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $8.0m for first half of FY17
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Australian home prices posted yet another jump in January, starting the New Year on a high note for the sizzling markets of Sydney and Melbourne.