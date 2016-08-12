Aug 12 Flow Traders NV :

* For Q2, Flow Traders saw a quarter-on-quarter improvement in net trading income and net income

* Q2 net trading income reached 67.9 million euros (+5 pct versus Q1 2016), with a strong performance on 24 June

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA 33 million euros versus 32 million euros previous quarter

* Q2 net income reached 28.7 million euros, or EPS 0.62 euro (+23 pct versus Q1 2016)

* As a result of our performance in H1 2016, Flow Traders will pay out 0.55 euro as an interim dividend