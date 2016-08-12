BRIEF-INVITATION HOMES PRICES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77 MLN SHARES AT $20.00 PER SHARE
* PRICING OF AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $20.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Flow Traders NV :
* For Q2, Flow Traders saw a quarter-on-quarter improvement in net trading income and net income
* Q2 net trading income reached 67.9 million euros (+5 pct versus Q1 2016), with a strong performance on 24 June
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA 33 million euros versus 32 million euros previous quarter
* Q2 net income reached 28.7 million euros, or EPS 0.62 euro (+23 pct versus Q1 2016)
* As a result of our performance in H1 2016, Flow Traders will pay out 0.55 euro as an interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRICING OF AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $20.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company expects net earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $8.0m for first half of FY17
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Australian home prices posted yet another jump in January, starting the New Year on a high note for the sizzling markets of Sydney and Melbourne.