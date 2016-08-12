Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 12 Siili Solutions Oyj :
* H1 revenue 23.9 million euros ($26.61 million) versus 20.9 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 1.9 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago
* Expects 2016 EBITDA of 4.6-5.1 million euros
* Expects 2016 revenue of 46-51 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)