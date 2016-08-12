BRIEF-INVITATION HOMES PRICES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77 MLN SHARES AT $20.00 PER SHARE
* PRICING OF AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $20.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Storm Real Estate ASA :
* Q2 rental income $1.6 million versus $2.9 million year ago
* Q2 total operating profit $572,000 versus loss $7.6 million year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company expects net earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $8.0m for first half of FY17
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Australian home prices posted yet another jump in January, starting the New Year on a high note for the sizzling markets of Sydney and Melbourne.