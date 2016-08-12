UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 12 City Lodge Hotels Ltd
* FY normalised headline profit before tax for group increased by 12.4 pct to R511,8 million
* Total revenue for year grew by 14.6 pct to R1.5 billion
* FY average room rates achieved at South African operations increased by slightly more than rate of inflation
* In South Africa, FY operating costs increased by 9.8 pct on a per room sold basis
* Final dividend increased by 7.8 pct to 248 cents
* 2017 financial year has thus far experienced softer occupancies than in previous year
* "Our belief is that upward occupancy trend that began in late 2011 will resume" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources