Aug 12 City Lodge Hotels Ltd

* FY normalised headline profit before tax for group increased by 12.4 pct to R511,8 million

* Total revenue for year grew by 14.6 pct to R1.5 billion

* FY average room rates achieved at South African operations increased by slightly more than rate of inflation

* In South Africa, FY operating costs increased by 9.8 pct on a per room sold basis

* Final dividend increased by 7.8 pct to 248 cents

* 2017 financial year has thus far experienced softer occupancies than in previous year

* "Our belief is that upward occupancy trend that began in late 2011 will resume"