BRIEF-GBST Holdings updates on FY17 earnings guidance
* Company expects net earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $8.0m for first half of FY17
Aug 12 Aramus SA :
* Q2 revenue 797,495 zlotys versus 846,169 zlotys year ago
* Q2 net loss of 217,479 zlotys ($57,000) versus loss of 144,142 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8169 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Australian home prices posted yet another jump in January, starting the New Year on a high note for the sizzling markets of Sydney and Melbourne.
Jan 31 Invitation Homes, the largest U.S. home rental company, raised $1.54 billion in an initial public offering on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, setting the stage for an anticipated pick-up in IPO activity in 2017.