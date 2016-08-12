BRIEF-Texas Pacific Land Trust reports Q4 net income per sub-share $1.37
* Texas Pacific Land Trust fourth quarter earnings release (unaudited)
Aug 12 Nokia Corp
* Says Nokia and China Telecom have signed an agreement to expand deployment of 4G technology in 19 provinces in China
* Says deal allowing China Telecom to enhance coverage and capacity "while paving the way toward the introduction of 5G technology"
* says the deal will also lay the foundation for China Telecom's intended launch of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Texas Pacific Land Trust fourth quarter earnings release (unaudited)
* PRICING OF AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $20.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Bell Media, a unit of Canadian telecom company BCE Inc, said on Tuesday it is reducing its radio and television industry workforce in more than two dozen locations across the country by an unspecified number.