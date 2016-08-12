BRIEF-Texas Pacific Land Trust reports Q4 net income per sub-share $1.37
* Texas Pacific Land Trust fourth quarter earnings release (unaudited)
Aug 12 Didi Chuxing:
* Starting from august, apple watch users across china can hail rides through apple watch after downloading didi chuxing app
* Starting from mid-august 2016, all users will have option to request ride for other people through "treat-a-friend' button from app
* Texas Pacific Land Trust fourth quarter earnings release (unaudited)
* PRICING OF AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $20.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Bell Media, a unit of Canadian telecom company BCE Inc, said on Tuesday it is reducing its radio and television industry workforce in more than two dozen locations across the country by an unspecified number.