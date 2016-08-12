UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 12 Boomerang Sa :
* Q2 revenue 706,380 zlotys ($184,830) versus 1.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net loss of 4,170 zlotys versus profit of 91,690 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8218 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources