Aug 12 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

* Applied Industrial Technologies reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.66

* Net sales for quarter were $634.0 million, a decrease of 6.4 percent

* Q4 sales $634 million vs I/B/E/S view $642.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company is forecasting a sales change in range of negative 3.0 percent to up 1.0 percent for full-year 2017

* Sees full-year 2017 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60

* Full-year 2016 earnings per view $2.49, rev view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-year 2017 earnings per share view $2.66, rev view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S