BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
* Applied Industrial Technologies reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* Net sales for quarter were $634.0 million, a decrease of 6.4 percent
* Q4 sales $634 million vs I/B/E/S view $642.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company is forecasting a sales change in range of negative 3.0 percent to up 1.0 percent for full-year 2017
* Sees full-year 2017 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60
* Full-year 2016 earnings per view $2.49, rev view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-year 2017 earnings per share view $2.66, rev view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations