BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust :
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announces the redemption of 8.00% series b cumulative redeemable preferred shares
* Cash redemption amount for each series b preferred share is $25.00, plus accrued and unpaid dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations