Aug 12 ChipMOS Technologies Bermuda Ltd :

* 83.41% of outstanding shares of ChipMOS were voted in favor of merger

* 83.66% of outstanding shares ChipMOS Taiwan were voted in favor of merger

* Shareholders have approved merger of ChipMOS with and into ChipMOS Technologies Inc

* "goal is to now finalize merger on an accelerated schedule by October 31, 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: