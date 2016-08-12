BRIEF-Daimler and Uber join forces to bring increase self-driving vehicles
* Daimler says Daimler and uber join forces to bring more self-driving vehicles on road Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
Aug 12 ChipMOS Technologies Bermuda Ltd :
* 83.41% of outstanding shares of ChipMOS were voted in favor of merger
* 83.66% of outstanding shares ChipMOS Taiwan were voted in favor of merger
* Shareholders have approved merger of ChipMOS with and into ChipMOS Technologies Inc
* "goal is to now finalize merger on an accelerated schedule by October 31, 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daimler says Daimler and uber join forces to bring more self-driving vehicles on road Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
Jan 31 Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of Global Health Exchange (GHX), a software company that helps track medical and surgical supplies that could be worth as much as $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Uniserve reports substantial EBITDA increase after restructuring