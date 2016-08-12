Aug 12 Bioscrip Inc
* Tax asset protection plan to protect company's ability to
"utilize its net operating loss carryforwards" which total
approximately $275 million
* Bioscrip enters into a tax asset protection plan to
protect its valuable tax assets
* Will distribute to stockholders non-taxable dividend
distribution of 1 preferred stock purchase right for each share
of common stock of Co
* Tax asset protection plan intended to act as "deterrent"
to any person acquiring beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of
Co's common stock
