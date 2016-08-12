Aug 12 Highpower International Inc

* Highpower international enters into equity purchase agreement

* Will invest rmb114.75 million (approximately $17.3 million) into huizhou yipeng for a 50% equity interest

* To fund equity purchase with cash on hand, expected future cash flow, avout $2 million in borrowings under credit arrangements

* Subsidiary entered into an agreement to acquire up to 50 percent equity interest in huizhou yipeng energy technology co