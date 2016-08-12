BRIEF-Carlisle Companies acquires Arbo Holdings Limited
* Arbo Holding Limited business will operate as a unit within Carlisle Construction Materials
Aug 12 Highpower International Inc
* Highpower international enters into equity purchase agreement
* Will invest rmb114.75 million (approximately $17.3 million) into huizhou yipeng for a 50% equity interest
* To fund equity purchase with cash on hand, expected future cash flow, avout $2 million in borrowings under credit arrangements
* Subsidiary entered into an agreement to acquire up to 50 percent equity interest in huizhou yipeng energy technology co
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
* Following the announcement on 15 December 2016 regarding the contemplated acquisition of Capsugel, Lonza launches an accelerated bookbuilding by offering up to 5.0 million registered shares