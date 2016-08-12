Aug 12 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp :
* Overall consideration for transaction consists of a cash
payment to A&W of $1.75 million and assumption of approximately
$1.6 million of debt
* "Non-dilutive purchase of A&W's interest in A&W JV will
contribute immediately to our financial performance"
* Financial impact of acquisition will be seen starting in
Q3 2016
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp announces purchase of joint
venture partner's interest in Aurora A&W joint venture
* Post-Acquisition, Poydras will consolidate 100% of results
of operations of A&W JV in its financial statements
* Poydras intends to retire assumed debt with a portion of
proceeds of its recently announced term loan
* Q4 of 2016 will be first full quarter to realize benefit
of consolidation
