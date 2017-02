Aug 12 Russia's NLMK says:

* Its Board of Directors recommended a second-quarter dividend payment of 6.47 billion roubles ($100 million) in total, or 1.08 roubles per share;

* The payment is equivalent to 55 percent of NLMK's net profit for the second quarter;

* Shareholders to discuss the payment during a meeting on Sept. 30. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.5213 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)