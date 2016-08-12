Aug 12 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Says it has reached an exclusive agreement with Grupo Banco Popular to manage its mortgage loan operations for a ten-year period

* Says agreement will become effective on Oct. 31 and involves acquisition of an entity that runs the mortgage loan management business for Grupo Banco Popular

* Says transaction is expected to be earnings per share and free cash flow accretive since 2016

