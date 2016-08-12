Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 12 Metropolis SA :
* Q2 revenue 3.9 million zlotys ($1.0 million) versus 2.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 809,557 zlotys versus 572,824 zlotys a year ago ($1 = 3.8051 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants