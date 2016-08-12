Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 12 M4B SA :
* Q2 net profit 1.1 million zlotys ($288,987) versus loss 181,649 zlotys year on year
* Q2 revenue 4.3 million zlotys versus 746,745 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8064 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)