Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 12 Stem Cells Spin SA :
* Q2 revenue 130,235 zlotys ($34,095.61) versus 221,103 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss 122,824 zlotys versus profit of 2,622 zlotys a year ago ($1 = 3.8197 zlotys)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants