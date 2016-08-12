BRIEF-Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
Aug 12 AroCell publ AB :
* Says has redesigned the preparation of the zero Calibrator in its TK 210 ELISA kit, replacing the current human serum based material with a proprietary buffer-based Calibrator
* Says benefit of the change is better discrimination of TK1 values in samples with low-normal values
* Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) is a key enzyme in DNA synthesis and it is produced by and released into the blood from proliferating cells, especially tumor cells
* TK1 is well-studied biomarker for studying tumor growth
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 President Donald Trump was set to unveil his pick on Tuesday for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, likely choosing a conservative judge to try to shape the court for years to come on issues like abortion and gun and religious rights.