Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 12 Aap Implantate AG :
* In the continued operation sales and EBITDA in Q2/2016 at 3.4 million euros ($3.80 million) (guidance: 2.5 million euros to 3.5 million euros) and -1.4 million euros (guidance: -2.5 million euros to -1.5 million euros) respectively
* In Q3 of 2016, aap aims to achieve further progress in its strategy implementation
* For Q3 of 2016, aap is expecting for continued operation sales to range between 2.5 million euros and 4.0 million euros and an EBITDA of -2.0 million euros to -1.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: