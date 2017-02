Aug 12 S&P on Kuwait:

* Low oil price environment continues to affect Kuwait's fiscal and external balances, given the country's high dependence on oil

* Kuwait ratings affirmed at 'AA/A-1+'; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that Kuwait's overall fiscal and external positions will remain strong

* Kuwait's large fiscal and external net asset positions will continue to help it weather the current low oil price environment Source (bit.ly/2b3L7cy)