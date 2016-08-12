Aug 12 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :

* Announces project for IDG capital partners to take 20 pct stake

* Total amount is 100 million euros ($111.7 million)

* Project accompanied by jv aiming to promote club in China Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan

* Stake at 3.3429 euro per share and 305.3404 euro for the convertible bonds (OSRANEs)

* Plans to use funds raised to reduce debt Source text: bit.ly/2bbAMfL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)