UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 12 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :
* Announces project for IDG capital partners to take 20 pct stake
* Total amount is 100 million euros ($111.7 million)
* Project accompanied by jv aiming to promote club in China Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan
* Stake at 3.3429 euro per share and 305.3404 euro for the convertible bonds (OSRANEs)
* Plans to use funds raised to reduce debt Source text: bit.ly/2bbAMfL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources