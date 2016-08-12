Aug 12 Nikkei:

* Adata Technology will soon begin producing electric motors, first for drones and then potentially for automobiles - Nikkei

* Adata Technology aims for annual sales of around $30 million from motors in three years, according to CEO Simon Chen - Nikkei

* Adata's drone motors will hit the market in 2017; Co also looks to prototype electric-vehicle motors equivalent to 2- to 4-liter engines - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2aP80xc)