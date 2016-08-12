BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 Perkinelmer Inc
* Perkinelmer inc says on august 11, 2016, entered into an unsecured revolving credit facility
* Credit agreement replaces the unsecured revolving credit agreement dated as of january 8, 2014 - sec filing
* Credit agreement provides for a $1 billion committed unsecured revolving credit facility through august 11, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations