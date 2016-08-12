Aug 12 Perkinelmer Inc

* Perkinelmer inc says on august 11, 2016, entered into an unsecured revolving credit facility

* Credit agreement replaces the unsecured revolving credit agreement dated as of january 8, 2014 - sec filing

* Credit agreement provides for a $1 billion committed unsecured revolving credit facility through august 11, 2021