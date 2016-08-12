Aug 12 Association Of Flight Attendants

* Cwa - united airlines flight attendants ratify joint contract

* Over 90 percent participated in the vote with 53 percent voting to ratify the agreement

* Cwa - under the new agreement, all united flight attendants will be joined by a single contract

* Cwa - 5 year agreement includes double digit pay increases, job security provisions, maintains and improves healthcare Source text (bit.ly/2bdbYFt)