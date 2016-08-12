Aug 12 Moody's:

* Moody's assigns AA2 to Maryland CDA's residential revenue bonds 2016 A

* Moody's on Maryland - Expectation that program's fund balance will be able to absorb projected stress case loan losses in the near-to-medium term

* Moody's on Maryland - Aa2 rating reflects program's current financial strength, projected cash flows, including high levels of overcollateralization

* Moody's on Maryland - The outlook on the bonds is stable Source text - (bit.ly/2aNin52)