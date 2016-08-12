BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
* Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei
* Komatsu will open a site in Indonesia for developing construction equipment as early as the fall - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2b3iVnS)
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations