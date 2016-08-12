BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 GIC Private Ltd:
* GIC Private Limited reports 5.04 pct passive stake in State Street Corp as of Aug 5 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2b4rTTN) Further company coverage:
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations