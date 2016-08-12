Aug 12 Appaloosa LP

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in united rentals inc

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in general motors by 41.7 percent to 1.4 million shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in synchrony financial by 20.9 percent to 6.1 million shares

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in pfizer inc

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in tenet healthcare corp

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in southwest airlines co by 20.2 percent to 3.5 million shares

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in goodyear tire & rubber by 25.6 percent to 709,076 shares

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of march 31, 2016Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2bo7x6Z)Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2aIglaE)