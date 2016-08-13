UPDATE 2-German inflation hits 3-1/2 year high in January
* Data likely to fuel debate about end of ECB's stimulus (Updates with comment of govt economic adviser Wieland in paragraph 12)
Aug 12 S&P On Louisiana
* Louisiana's series 2016-d go bonds rated 'AA' with a negative outlook; ratings affirmed on debt outstanding
* Negative outlook rating reflects view of louisiana's continued weakness in economic and revenue trends
Source text - bit.ly/2b4IoiZ
* Data likely to fuel debate about end of ECB's stimulus (Updates with comment of govt economic adviser Wieland in paragraph 12)
BRASILIA, Jan 30 Brazil's central government budget deficit in 2016 was better than expected, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 The U.S. State Department has received multiple cables from its embassies abroad reporting on the foreign anger and dismay at the U.S. executive order curtailing travel to the U.S. by seven predominately Muslim countries, a U.S. official said on Monday.