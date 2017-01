Aug 14 (Reuters) -

* TPG to buy RCN And Grande Communications for about $2.25 bln-WSJ, citing sources

* TPG deal to buy RCN And Grande Communications could be announced monday- WSJ, citing sources

* Google Capital, Alphabet Inc'S growth-equity investment fund, is taking a minority stake in the companies- WSJ, citing sources

