Aug 15 Affecto Oyj :

* Has signed agreement with Ramirent Plc regarding Managed Services of Business Intelligence and Analytics

* Managed Services are delivered in partnership model with initial contract term of 3 years

* Expected value is of about 3 million euros ($3.4 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)