BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :
* Sells Broetje-Automation GmbH
* Parties decided to keep financial details undisclosed
* Acquirer is Shanghai Electric Group Source text: bit.ly/2bh6R77 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations