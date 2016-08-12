Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 12 HHS:
* HHS declares a public health emergency in Puerto Rico in response to Zika outbreak
* HHS says "coordinating with the government of Puerto Rico to help combat the virus, which puts thousands of pregnant women at risk"
* According to Puerto Rico Department of Health, as of Aug 12 there have been 10,690 laboratory-confirmed cases of Zika in Puerto Rico
* Spread of Zika poses significant threat to public health in commonwealth relating to pregnant women,children born to pregnant women with Zika
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: