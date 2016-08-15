BRIEF-SSE sees 2016/17 capex of about 1.75 bn stg
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
Aug 14 (Reuters) -
* Twitter is in talks with Apple to bring the Twitter app to Apple TV - NYT, citing sources
* Twitter Is also in discussions with major league soccer and professional golfers association for streaming deals- NYT, citing sources
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.