Aug 15 RIT Capital Partners Plc :

* Says RIT Capital Partners Plc today published its results for half year ended 30 June 2016

* Says dividends paid in April of 15.5 pence per share

* Says total net assets at 30 June stood at £2.5 billion

* Says net asset value (nav) total return of 3.6% for period

* Says board has declared a dividend of 15.5 pence per share for october

* Says nav was 1,651 pence per share and nav total return was 6.0% for year to date