BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 RIT Capital Partners Plc :
* Says RIT Capital Partners Plc today published its results for half year ended 30 June 2016
* Says dividends paid in April of 15.5 pence per share
* Says total net assets at 30 June stood at £2.5 billion
* Says net asset value (nav) total return of 3.6% for period
* Says board has declared a dividend of 15.5 pence per share for october
* Says nav was 1,651 pence per share and nav total return was 6.0% for year to date
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations