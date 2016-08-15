UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 15 Zavolzhsky Engine Plant :
* H1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 550.7 million roubles ($8.54 million) versus 517.8 million roubles year ago
* H1 net loss to RAS 27.1 million roubles versus loss of 52.2 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bwStYM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4776 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources